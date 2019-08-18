A Buford native recently received a $1,000 scholarship to go toward her nursing studies at Liberty University.
Caroline “Autumn” Carlson was awarded the scholarship by Platinum Educational Group, which launched its inaugural scholarship program geared at Emergency Medical Services students in 2015.
A year later, the company expanded its product line to include the nursing and allied health fields, saying it “only seemed fitting to expand its scholarships program to include the hardworking and dedicated students in those fields as well.”
Carlson was recently selected as this year’s nursing recipient.
“With the rising costs of tuition and program fees, it’s an honor to assist others in embarking on the dream of providing needed health care services to our communities,” said Platinum CEO Doug Smith.