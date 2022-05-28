A Buford man was shot Friday night in a driveway near his home and Gwinnett County police say robbery is likely the motive.
Nabil Zeidan, 64, was found lying in the drive way of a neighbor's home on the 6000 block of Woodlake Drive in Buford at about 8:45 Friday night, police said.
Officers were responding to a person shot call after a person called 911 saying that they heard gun shots and then saw a man lying in their driveway.
Police arrived to find Zeidan, who lives two houses away from where he was found, suffering from a gun shot wound.
"He was transported to the hospital and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening," Cpl. A.M. Wilson said. "This incident does not appear to be random, and robbery is believed to be the motive."
Wilson said the suspects are described as two males wearing dark clothing, one possibly Black with short, twisty-type hair style and were last seen getting into a white car.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: GP220043659
