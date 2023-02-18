A federal judge sentenced a Buford man to six years in prison on Friday for his role in a Ponzi scheme involving cattle trading.
Buford resident Ron Throgmartin, 59, and Galesburg, Ill. resident Reva Joyce Stachniw, 71, were convicted last August on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, five counts of wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Stachniw was sentenced to six years in prison as well on Friday.
The U.S. Department of Justice said Throgmartin and Stachniw, as well as another co-conspirator, were accused in court documents of "fraudulently representing to victims that their investments were backed by short-term investments in Stachniw and Throgmartin’s cattle and marijuana businesses."
Victims gave them money under the assumption that it would go where they had been told it would go, but the dollars instead went to paying back earlier investors, according to prosecutors.
The Department of Justice said victims lost millions of dollars as a result.
In addition to their jail time, Throgmartin and Stachniw were also ordered by a federal judge to each pay nearly $14.6 in restitution. Throgmartin must forfeit just over $1 million, while Stachniw must forfeit just over $6 million, as well.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
