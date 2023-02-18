A judge's gavel rests on a book of law.

A federal judge sentenced a Buford man to six years in prison on Friday for his role in a Ponzi scheme involving cattle trading.

Buford resident Ron Throgmartin, 59, and Galesburg, Ill. resident Reva Joyce Stachniw, 71, were convicted last August on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, five counts of wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Stachniw was sentenced to six years in prison as well on Friday.

