A Florida woman and a Buford man have been arrested in connection with an internet crimes against children case that involved the pair allegedly arranging to transport the woman's 12-year-old daughter, who was in Texas, across state lines to Gwinnett County — where she was allegedly molested.
Buford resident Gesart Hoxha, 20, faces child molestation, statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes and employing or using a minor to engage in or assist person in sexually explicit conduct for visual medium while Gulf Breeze, Fla. resident Adrienne Klein, 43, faces enticing a child for indecent purposes and cruelty to children in the 2nd degree charges in Gwinnett County. Hoxha also faces an indecency with child by sexual contact charge in Arlington, Texas.
"Our agency was contacted by Arlington Police Department in Texas regarding an investigation started in Texas that included incidents in Gwinnett," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "Our detectives learned that Klein and Hoxha facilitated the transportation of Klein’s 12-year-old daughter across state lines from Texas to Gwinnett. Detectives executed a search warrant at Hoxha’s home, 1869 Appaloosa Lane in Buford. Large sums of cash, explicit photos of the victim were uncovered."
The arrests were made by the Gwinnett County Police Department's Internet Crimes Against children Taskforce and Klein is awaiting extradition from Florida to Gwinnett County. The investigation that eventually led to the pair's arrests began on Sept. 7.
Valle said Hoxha allegedly exchanged several online messages, some of which included explicit photos, with Klein's daughter. Hoxha and Klein then allegedly made arrangements to have the girl flown from Texas to Gwinnett and have her stay in a hotel.
