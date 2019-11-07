Additional charges could be coming for a 20-year-old Buford man charged with hit-and-run after the victim of the accident died on Tuesday.
Gwinnett County police are investigating a hit-and-run at a Walmart located at 3250 Sardis Church Road in Buford. The victim is a 65-year-old Lawrenceville man, Geoffrey Frankovich. He was struck by a silver Nissan Versa driven by 20-year-old Buford man Mario De Paz Hurtarte.
Police said the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 27 when Frankovich was in the crosswalk in front of the store. Hurtarte fled the scene and was involved in another hit-and-run at the intersection of Hamilton Mill Road and Sardis Church Road.
Hurtarte was arrested at the scene and charged with reckless driving, hit and run, no license plate, improper class of license and failure to obey traffic control device.
Frankovich was transported to a hospital, where he died on Tuesday.