A jury convicted Buford resident Ron Throgmartin, 58, and an Illinois resident in federal court on Friday for his role in an Ponzi scheme where victims were fraudulently encouraged to invest in cattle and marijuana.
Throgmartin and Galesburg, Ill. resident Reva Joyce Stachniw, 70, were each convicted on five counts of wire fraud and one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
The pair will be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2023, but they face up to 20 years in prison on each wire fraud charge and the conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge, and 10 years in prison for the conspiracy to commit money laundering charge.
Federal prosecutors said Throgmartin and Stachniw ran the Ponzi scheme from 2017 until 2019 where they fraudulently told victims that their investments would be backed by short-term investments in cattle.
"They also used false and fraudulent pretenses to solicit money from victim-investors for the conspirators’ Colorado-based marijuana business, Universal Herbs LLC," federal prosecutors said in a statement. "Other victim-investors gave the conspirators money based on false promises that investment money would be used for legitimate business activities related to cattle or marijuana, without having the investment money linked to specific investment opportunities."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
