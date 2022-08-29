gavel.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)
A jury convicted Buford resident Ron Throgmartin, 58, and an Illinois resident in federal court on Friday for his role in an Ponzi scheme where victims were fraudulently encouraged to invest in cattle and marijuana.

Throgmartin and Galesburg, Ill. resident Reva Joyce Stachniw, 70, were each convicted on five counts of wire fraud and one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

