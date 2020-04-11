Gwinnett County police recently arrested a Buford man on computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Evan Charles Rider, 29, was arrested on April 2 after, according to the GBI, he was allegedly "engaged in a sexually explicit online chat with who he believed to be a juvenile." The arrest is part of investigations undertaken by the GBI's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
"The investigation into Rider’s conduct was conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit. Rider was arrested by the Gwinnett County Police Department and is currently being held at the Gwinnett County Jail," the GBI said.
The GBI is asking anyone who has information about the case against Rider, or other child exploitation cases, to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.