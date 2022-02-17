A Buford man was arrested after a road rage incident that occurred Tuesday in front of a U-Haul business near the Mall of Georgia.
Shormoi Martin, 25, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during a Felony after the incident, which happened around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
At that time, Gwinnett police were dispatched to a person shot call at a U-Haul center located on the 3800 block of Buford Dr. in Buford.
"Upon arrival, officers made contact with Martin, the driver of a black Honda Accord," police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said. "Martin was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. While rendering aid, officers inquired about the gunshot wound; Martin became uncooperative."
Valle said a white work van had driven to a nearby Gwinnett Fire station to get medical aid. The driver and passenger of the white work van were both suffering from gunshot wounds, Valle said. The passenger was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, and the driver was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
During the investigation, officers learned that both vehicles pulled into the parking lot of the U-Haul and were having a dispute over something that occurred on the road while they were driving.
"Allegedly, Martin began shooting from inside his car into the white work van," Valle said. "Martin then tried to leave the scene after shooting at the work van. The driver of the work van tried to stop Martin from leaving. Martin then got out of his vehicle and shot into the van again. The passenger of the van grabbed a gun and shot in the direction of Martin, hitting him in the leg."
All three are in stable condition and being treated at a local hospital for their injuries, Valle said.
Gwinnett police are asking anyone who has information to share in this case to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 22-015707
