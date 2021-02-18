The FBI announced Thursday that it has arrested a Buford man for his role in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot that occurred in January.
FBI officials said they arrested Verden Andrew Nalley, 49, with assistance from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. Nalley is the second person from Gwinnett County to be arrested in connection with the riot that occurred on Jan. 6, where five were killed, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.
Capitol police announced on Jan. 7 that they arrested Buford resident Grant Moore and charged him with carrying a pistol without a license and unregistered ammunition.
Information about what Nalley is being charged with or what led up to his arrest have not yet been released by the Department of Justice.
