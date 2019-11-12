Buford High School senior Jesse Hanks had been a part of the three previous One-Act Play entries before Nov. 2’s GHSA Class AAAAA state championship held at Houston County High School. Two of those plays took home first-place trophies: Buford’s rendition of “Company” in 2018, and “Parade” in 2016. Hanks, a member of Buford’s chorus and dance team, was stepping into one of his most difficult roles as an actor.
His performance as Monty Navarro in the musical comedy “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” not only helped lift Buford to back-to-back One Act Play state titles, but he also received best actor honors.
“I’ve never really played a role this substantial before,” Hanks said. “The memorization was huge for me and being off-script when we were scheduled to.”
The story of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” set in early 20th-century England, follows Navarro after he finds out he’s the ninth person in line to inherit a lordship and family fortune. Throughout the play, Navarro plots to murder each of the heirs to the D'Ysquith fortune so that he will be the next in line to the inheritance. All of the members of the D’Ysquith family are played by one Buford student, Quinn Conrath. He and fellow actor Jonathan Ingram, who also plays multiple roles, were named to GHSA’s All-Star cast for Class AAAAA.
In One-Act Play, the show is only as important as the efficiency of the cast and crew working together to assemble and break down the sets. Plays are limited to 55 minutes, including setting and costume changes. Buford’s roughly 40-student team is made of about 20 crew members, some with specific jobs. Conrath’s multiple roles require quick changes, some as short as 17 seconds. That made it necessary for one Buford crew member to oversee just his facial prosthetics.
Buford theater department director Kimberly Staples has helped the Buford one-act teams to five championships in the previous nine years. Staples, who’s spent 27 years in her role as director, said her students come to rehearsals consistently dedicated year-after-year, which leads to perennial success.
For “A Gentleman’s Guide,” she challenged students had to “learn the world of the play,” and adapt authentic English accents and adapt to the social etiquette. In class, Staples speaks to her students in an English accent.
“I want our kids to be able to do our show in the parking lot,” Staples said. “I want to focus all my energy on whatever is happening with us. We work really hard and it’s all about the detail.”
Buford performed full versions of the play on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The play was viewed by Shuler Awards judges on Sunday.
Buford’s Performing Arts Center also made its state-wide debut by hosting the Class AAAAAAA championships on Saturday. Lambert High School took the Class AAAAAAA championship.
“It was very smooth,” Staples said. “It was pretty much a well-oiled machine, and I think schools really enjoyed using the space.”
Three Class AAAAAAA teams from Gwinnett County competed in the state championship, hosted at Buford High School’s new Performing Arts Center. Brookwood High School’s cast and crew placed second with their play, “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Brookwood cast members Townshend White and Gina Cullen made the All-Star Cast. Mill Creek’s play, “Rabbit Hole,” finished third overall with Elena Rodriguez and Timeyin Mabiaku named to the All-Star cast. Archer finished sixth in the state with two actors named to the All-Star cast — Emilio Tejeda and Danielle Billups.
Wesleyan, which entered the Class A-Private state championship with its play “10 Ways To Survive The Zombie Apocalypse,” placed fifth overall at the competition held in Warner Robins. The play was directed by senior Adam Rogers, and senior Lizzy Stainback and sophomore William Sabonis-Chafee both received All-Star Cast honors.