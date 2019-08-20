Gwinnett County firefighters said via social media that Atlanta Gas & Light secured a gas leak on the 5000 block of Buford Highway in Norcross.
This morning, workers struck a gas line that caused one business, Savannah Kilpatrick Wedding Planning, and a dozen homes along Buford Highway to be evacuated. Part of the road was also shut down.
Gwinnett County firefighters responded to the leak, which closed Buford Highway to South Peachtree Road. The business and homes that were evacuated are located between Britt Avenue and South Cemetery Street.
According to fire officials, construction workers struck a three-to-four inch gas line, causing the leak.