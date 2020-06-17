Buford Highway, just north of Pleasant Hill Road, reopened Wednesday around noon after a train derailment caused major traffic delays near downtown Duluth.
Gwinnett County firefighters and multiple agencies responded to the 3600 block of Buford Highway NW around 10 a.m., where approximately 20-23 cars derailed.
While officials said two of the cars carried HAZMAT materials, the HAZMAT team confirmed there were no spills. Three employees, however, were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The Duluth Police Department said the train will be removed throughout the day, but no longer poses traffic delays.
