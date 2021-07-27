Buford High wrestling team lends a helping hand at local food drive From Staff Reports Todd Cline Author twitter Author email Jul 27, 2021 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Buford High School wrestling team had 18 wrestlers who helped with the Atlanta Food Bank food drive on July 15. The team members helped hand out more than 250 boxes of food at the event held at Buford Arena. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Wrestling Wrestler Heavy Athletics Sport Food Helping Hand Buford High School Buford Arena Todd Cline Todd Cline is Editor of the Gwinnett Daily Post. He has been with the paper since 1995. Author twitter Author email Follow Todd Cline Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Latest Northside, UnitedHealthcare near deal to resolve contract disputes The car market is gonzo. Here's what to do if you have to buy one anyway Gwinnett police: Dead body found at Yellow River Park, Homicide Unit investigating Advocacy group sues Johnson & Johnson over products marketed to Black women, alleging cancer link The Porsche dynasty is taking on Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in space » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett police investigating fatal shootout at Grayson Highway shopping centerSprouts Farmers Market announces special offers for upcoming store opening at The Exchange at GwinnettHebron Church to host Celebration of Life for beloved pastor Flip JohnsonBRACK: Buford's Phillip Beard is longest serving city official in Gwinnett County at 46 years and countingTriple shooting leaves one dead at apartment complex near DuluthJudge forces US Capitol rioter to unlock laptop seized by FBIGwinnett County schools to again require face masks in school facilities, on busesGwinnett planning $4.1 million sensory treehouse for Environmental and Heritage CenterGeorgia Tech mourning loss of Jack ThompsonNorcross is abuzz with a flurry of new development and redevelopment projects CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 25, 2021ON THE MARKET: This home overlooking the 12th hole at Sugarloaf Country Club is listed for $1.795 million10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - July 19PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — July 26GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — July 23-25PHOTOS: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office back to school celebrationPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — July 26PHOTOS: Scenes from the Gwinnett Chamber's Chairman's Club golf tourneyIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from July 19-25 CommentedGwinnett County schools to again require face masks in school facilities, on buses (6)Agencies pick route for Atlanta-to-Charlotte high-speed rail line (2)Atlanta woman wakes up to find a wild African cat on her bed (2)Lilburn, property owners teaming up to remove more than 3,000 tires illegally dumped behind shopping center (2)Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful hosting Household Hazardous Materials Waste Collection event on Thursday (1)CDC warns not to swim with diarrhea, but all Twitter can focus on is the gif the agency used (1)Gwinnett Commissioners will meet later this month to discuss developing a code of conduct for themselves (1)Gwinnett school board names Kent School District chief Calvin Watts as sole finalist for GCPS superintendent position (1)Coke is giving one of its most popular drinks a makeover (1)Remington offers $33 million settlement with Sandy Hook school shooting victims' families (1) Featured Businesses Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 678-226-6222 Website Events City of Norcross 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 770-448-2122 Website Events Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 678-277-0300 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Which Harry Potter house do you belong in? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Gryffindor Slytherin Ravenclaw Hufflepuff I’ve never seen or read Harry Potter Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.