On Jan. 28, a group of students from Buford High School brought vaping to top of lawmakers’ minds after a Gwinnett legislator proposed a bill to regulate it.
Buford’s Marco Borrego, Juan Borrego and Jada Carabello as well as Buford English teacher Jeff Gillis spoke before the Georiga Senate on the detriments of vaping.
The students are members of Buford’s Vaping Attention and Prevention Club, also known as VA2P. They also discussed vaping and e-cigarette legislation with Gov. Brian Kemp.
“I am completely in awe of the remarkable work the VA2P Club is doing not just in our community but also within our state and on a national level,” Buford High School Interim Principal Scott Chafin said. “These students excel in the classroom and athletics but still make time to educate others about the vaping epidemic. We are proud of the outstanding ambassadors these students are for Buford High School.”
District 45 Sen. Renee Unterman, R-Buford, sponsored State Bill 298 which would raise the age for purchasing tobacco and vaping products to 21, increase restrictions on targeting minors and add steep penalties for adults who purchase tobacco for minors.
This is the first full year of the VA2P Club at Buford as its members try to spread awareness of the prevalence of vaping in schools. Marco and Juan Borrego have previously met with U.S. Rep Rob Woodall, R-Ga., at the U.S. Capitol in October. In January, the club coordinated informational sessions for Buford’s Parent Connect event, in which Northside Hospital’s Smoking and Tobacco Cessation program director Kenneth Haney was a keynote speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.