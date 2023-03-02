In its long and distinguished history, Buford High School has won untold state championships in just about every sport. And now the time has come to make some room on the school’s trophy display for the school’s latest state crown.
On Feb. 24, Buford’s Game Day Cheerleading squad won the Class AAAAAA state championship at Columbus State College. It was the team’s first state title in its four-year history.
“We were very excited,” said Caroline Parker, who with Buford’s director of cheerleading Lisa Cole co-coached the team. “We were surprised at first because we finished seventh last year. It was a really big jump for us and we were really excited to win against some great teams like North Gwinnett and Mill Creek. It’s really, really cool.”
Parker said the competition – which began with 16 teams in the preliminary round and had eight in the final round – called on squads to showcase their skills in band chant, a crowd-leading cheer, and a routine that accompanies their school’s fight song.
“We were in the top in both rounds and I think we beat North Gwinnett by maybe a point,” she said. “North Gwinnett had won state the previous two years and they were a force to be reckoned with.”
The 24-member squad – which was selected last April – is made up of cheerleaders for the Wolves’ football and basketball games. Now that they know just exactly what it takes to win a state championship, the next season will serve as a lesson on how to effectively defend that championship.
“The big thing that we really learned this year was how much school spirit and pride in cheerleading that it takes to win,” said Parker. “You have to have girls that really embody what it is to be a cheerleader. And that’s what we’ll continue to encourage for our girls – to showcase their spirit and their love for cheerleading and have fun doing it.”
There were six seniors on the 2023 team and Parker said she was pleased they were graduating on such a high note.
“Most of our seniors dedicated a lot of time cheering on our sports teams, so for them to win something for themselves was really cool,” she said.
And those involved will get to take a brief break, although it won’t be long before the title defense begins.
“We have tryouts in about three weeks for the next season,” said Parker. “It’s a quick turnaround. And we’re going to be soaking it in until then.”
Members of the team included Gracie Bruce, Emma Chafin, Daisy Curtright, Audrey Getz, Shelby Gowen, Kate Harkness, Sydney Harvell, Ella Henderson, Kendall Hudgens, Caroline Humphrey, Lila James, Isabella Johnson, Kendall Kirksey, Morgan McFadden, Olivia Johnson, Tanner Moon, Tori Mitchell, Sammie Mosier, Ellie Kate Norris, Addison Skalon, Reese Stanford, Morgan Sudderth, Alyssa Thomas and Kai Walker.
The team’s seniors were Chafin, Gowen, Harkness, Mitchell, Stanford and Suddeth. According to the school website, Stanford earlier this year was named to the All-State Cheerleading Squad; she was also on the varsity football and varsity competition cheerleading squads.
