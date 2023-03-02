Buford GameDay Cheer.jpg

Buford High School's Game Day Cheerleading squad won the Class AAAAAA state championship on Feb. 24 at Columbus State College.

 Special Photo

In its long and distinguished history, Buford High School has won untold state championships in just about every sport. And now the time has come to make some room on the school’s trophy display for the school’s latest state crown.

On Feb. 24, Buford’s Game Day Cheerleading squad won the Class AAAAAA state championship at Columbus State College. It was the team’s first state title in its four-year history.

