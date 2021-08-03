For most freshmen, the first year of high school is usually filled with getting acclimated to a new school and the challenges and opportunities that presents.
Fraternal twins Juan and Marco Borrego took a different approach when they were freshmen at Buford High School three years ago, however.
As the pair, now seniors, were beginning their high school careers, they decided to start an organization to fight the use of e-cigarette, or vaping, products used by their peers.
“As rising freshmen, during the first few months of high school, we saw the negative impact that e-cigarettes really had on the student body, even the community as a whole,” Juan Borrego said. “Kids were sneaking it into class, they’d go into bathrooms to use (them) because they were so addicted. Kids had to take multiple puffs during class or go to the bathroom to use it if they were too scared to get caught in class.
“We were seeing how much of an impact it was having on their own lives so we educated ourselves (and) did research.”
The Borrego brothers took action by creating the Vaping-Attention to Prevention, or VA2P, club at Buford High School to raise awareness among their classmates about the dangers of e-cigarette use. The group, which had about 15 members at Buford before the COVID-19 pandemic played havoc on the school environment, has already spun off chapters at other schools as the brothers look to spread the organization across the U.S.
One of those other schools is the University of North Georgia. The UNG chapter, which was launched earlier this year, was a milestone for the group. because it is the organization’s first college chapter.
“Two (VA2P) ambassadors that graduated from high school last year went to UNG and they were able to make their own club at UNG and they’ve been very successful in that,” Juan said.
And, the brothers haven’t stopped at just getting involved in their schools and encouraging other kids to start their own efforts at other schools. They’ve also taken their message to the State Capitol in Atlanta and the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
“Outside of education, we do a lot of advocacy,” Marco Borrego said. “We got to testify about Senate Bill 298 as sophomores (in January 2020) and also got to speak with Gov. Brian Kemp about the issues surrounding e-cigarettes.”
Senate Bill 298 was introduced by former Sen. Renee Unterman during the 2019-2020 legislative term to raise the legal age to purchase vaping products in Georgia from 18 to 21.
The brothers have also worked with the American Heart Association and other nonprofits to raise awareness about health issues. That took them to Capitol Hill in Washington, where they met with former U.S. Sens. Johnny Isakson and David Perdue as well as former U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall.
They also worked with Gwinnett-based GUIDE Inc. this summer as interns.
The brothers also presented their information at the Daily Post’s Health Fair and All About Kids Expo at Rhodes Jordan Park this past weekend. They talked to parents about the ways in which companies that had traditionally made more conventional nicotine cigarettes were producing e-cigarettes under different brand names, and producing flavors that are intended to appeal to a younger target audience. They also pointed out that while e-cigarettes are not traditional cigarettes, they still contain nicotine.
“A lot of teens and young adults just really don’t have the knowledge or haven’t been told the real dangers of e-cigarettes,” Juan Borrego said. “They can increase the risk of developing coronary artery disease. It’s a really dangerous product and many kids or teens have this idea in their head that it’s just water vapor and once they get hooked on it, once they find the flavor they like, they become life-long customers and it becomes hard to break that cycle.
“And, that’s what these e-cigarette companies are trying to do, kind of taking the tactics of the cigarette industry of old and kind of bringing it to a new audience, a younger audience.”
Marco added, “We have to focus the e-cigarette companies manipulating these teens by continuously advertising and focusing on the youth population. With that, they are trying to hook an entire generation of customers.”
Marco Borrego said the products can have a detrimental effect on the health of a person who uses them, just as traditional nicotine cigarettes have their own negative health impacts. He recalled seeing classmates who used vaping products suffer in withdrawal after they stopped using e-cigarettes and other vaping products.
“These kids, if they got caught with their vapes, the following week after they got caught, they would pass out in class because the addiction was so strong, the withdrawal from the nicotine,” Marco said. “The nicotine in these e-cigarettes is absolutely insane.
“I mean, when it first started, I knew some freshmen and sophomores who would smoke one to two packs a day, which is the equivalent of one two packs of cigarettes a day. The fact that they had to quit so quickly after getting caught, the withdrawal was so strong that they couldn’t handle it in school.”
Seeing their classmates struggle not only inspired the 17-year-old brothers to create Vaping-Attention to Prevention, but also motivated them to keep going throughout their time at Buford.
The club began using the nicotine industry’s own tool — marketing — against e-cigarettes by creating an anti-vaping marketing campaign aimed at students at Buford.
With a new school year starting in Buford and Gwinnett County Public Schools this week, the brothers are looking to continue their work to fight teen vaping.
“We’re also trying to do our own research regarding e-cigarettes because that’s kind of the cornerstone of our non-profit organization: education, advocacy and research,” Juan Borrego said. “Those are the three main building blocks we’re trying to build off of.
“Also, we’re trying to do as much advocacy as possible. Right now, we’re campaigning for smoke free Gwinnett, which is a smoke-free ordinance for Gwinnett County trying to protect teens and young adults with a smoke free workplace.”
