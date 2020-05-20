A pair of Buford High School students were recently honored with a Georgia High School Musical Theatre Award for music direction.
Presley Dale and Jesse Hanks were honored for their work on “Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” They learned of their award during a special broadcast on Georgia Public Broadcasting as the ArtsBridge Foundation announced the winners of the 12th annual state theater awards.
Hanks also earned a scholarship from the ArtsBridge Foundation.
Presented as the Shuler Hensley Awards — also known as the “Shuler Awards” or “The Shulers” and named for the Atlanta-born star of the stage and screen — winners and nominees were recognized as the best of the state’s high school musical theatre students and schools.
Fashioned after Broadway’s Tony Awards, this year’s Shuler Award winners span 14 public and private schools from 11 counties across Georgia from a pool of nominees across 30 public and private schools from 15 counties.
Along with the Shuler Awards, the ArtsBridge Foundation also announced nine students that were chosen to receive theater- and performing arts-related scholarships. Three Gwinnett County students received scholarships.
• Goldie Hatch of Providence Christian Academy won the $5,000 James Carlos Family Musical Theatre Performance Scholarship.
• Hanks of Buford High won the $850 Broadway Dreams Foundation Summer Intensive Scholarship.
• Quinn Conrath of Buford High won the $1,000 Smiley For Kylie Foundation Scholarship.
In 2019-2020, 75 high schools across the state enrolled to determine the Shuler Award nominees, with a team of more than 60 Georgia-based arts professionals evaluating the student productions.
To see a list of all the winners and nominees, CLICK HERE.
