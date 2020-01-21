Buford City Schools Board of Education announced Tuesday it has accepted the resignation of Lindsey Allen.
Allen, principal of Buford High School, said he stepped down for “personal reasons.”
“Mr. Allen was pivotal in the opening of our new high school last year,” Buford City Schools Superintendent Robert Downs said. “We appreciate all that he gave to our school during a time of extensive transition. I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
Scott Chafin, assistant principal at Buford Academy, will serve as interim principal through the remaining of the school year as the district begins the hiring process to select a permanent principal.
Chafin was an educator and principal at Worth County High School prior to taking a role as a program manager at the Georgia Department of Education.
“We are grateful for Mr. Chafin’s willingness to serve in this capacity for the remainder of the school year as we begin the search for a permanent high school principal,” Downs said. “His extensive administrative experience coupled with his ties to our community make him an ideal candidate for this transition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.