Two Buford City Schools graduates were elected to the school district’s contested Board of Education seats on Tuesday.
Matt Peevy, a 2000 graduate of Buford High School and business owner, beat challenger and Georgia Institute of Technology professor Lien Diaz 523-224.
“I’m ready to serve my hometown and I’m looking forward to this opportunity to serve the (No. 1) school in the state,” Peevy said in a text message.
Daren Perkins, a 1990 graduate of Buford High School and Gas Supervisor for Buford Gas, defeated his challenger and occupational therapist Melissa Ferris-Ozkan 565-174.
One year after community members stormed a Buford Board of Education meeting calling for change and more diversity on the school board, two female challengers lost elections and four of the five seats on the board will be held by white men until 2022.
In August 2018, former Buford City Schools Superintendent Geye Hamby resigned in the midst of a lawsuit filed by former paraprofessional educator Mary Ingram for alleged race discrimination and retaliation after she was fired “without any justification.” The lawsuit included recordings of the former superintendent allegedly using racial slurs to criticize construction workers.
Tuesday’s municipal elections provided the first opportunity for Buford residents to cast votes since the fallout from Hamby’s resignation. Two board of education seats were contested, including one left open when current Board of Education member Beth Lancaster declined to qualify to run for her seat.
Sitting City Commission Chairman Phillip Beard ran unopposed to defend his city commission seat with 630 votes. The city charter states that the Buford City Commission Chairman is also the de facto Board of Education Chairman.
Buford residents who came to cast their votes for Board of Education members were largely aware of last year’s controversy but its effect on voters’ opinions was vague.
Christopher Wilson is a five-year resident of Buford who moved to Buford for the school district. It’s his first time voting in a municipal election in Buford and he said he was voting for a more diverse Board of Education.
“Just a difference on the board, a more diverse board,” he said. “I do have several children in the district already and I’d like to see them represented well.”
Brian Boozer is a four-year resident of Buford who said he often votes in municipal elections. He feels his vote counts in the “smaller town” of Buford.
“Having four kids in the school system I feel like it’s one of those things … if you didn’t vote and you have kids — it’s your chance to have a say,” he said.
He said he trusts the Board of Education and feels like the city moved past last year’s public controversy. He said it didn't affect his view of any of the candidates.
Jerry Carter, a 21-year resident of Buford, said he votes in every municipal election. While he doesn’t have a direct link to the Buford City School district, he feels obligated to vote for what he feels is best for children coming up through the school district now. While he felt the school system’s handling of last year’s public fallout was reactionary, he said it didn’t affect his view of any incumbents on the Board of Education.
“I don’t think any of these people — as far as the school board — had anything to do with that,” he said.