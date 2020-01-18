Drivers will want to avoid Buford Dam on Wednesday because they won't be able to use Buford Dam Road to get across it.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Buford Dam Road will be closed at its namesake dam from 9 a.m. until about 5 p.m. Wednesday to accommodate road repairs. As a result of that closure three parks run by the corps at or near the dam will be closed to the public.
Those parks include the Lower Overlook, Lower Pool West and West Bank Turn-Out.
The road closure will not impact the Lake Lanier Management Office, which is near the dam on Buford Dam Road but will remain open to visitors on Wednesday.
