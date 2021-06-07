Buford Dam Rd. near Lake Lanier will be temporarily closed for roadway maintenance from 9 a.m. to about 5 p.m. Tuesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.
Officials remind drivers that they can use GA State Road 20 as an alternate route.
Parks with entrances inside the work area on Buford Dam Road will also be closed. Those include:
• Lower Pool East
• Lower Overlook
• Lower Pool West
• West Bank Turn-out
• West Bank
