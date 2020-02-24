Buford City Schools superintendent Robert Downs said Monday the district is still in the process of hiring its high school principal.
Downs said the Buford Board of Education's monthly meeting the school district received roughly 60 applications for the principal job. Downs said the application portal for the position closed on Friday.
"We hope to start interviewing over the next week and a half," Downs said.
Former Buford principal Lindsey Allen officially resigned in January.
Former Buford Academy assistant principal Scott Chafin has since stepped in as the school's interim principal. Chafin has presented the principal's report at the previous two Board of Education meetings, something the principals of each Buford school do before Downs gives his superintendent's report near the end of the board meeting. Before coming to Buford during Summer 2019, Chafin worked for the Georgia Department of Education starting in November 2016.
Board of Education Chairman Phillip Beard previously said Chafin and Buford employees would be considered for positions.
“We appointed the gentleman interim at the high school, he’ll have the opportunity to stand with the rest of the applications we have,” Beard said during January's meeting. “There’ll be — true to form, if we put it on the internet — there will be 50, 60 people wanting this job, maybe more.”
Monday's meeting agenda also included an update to language in Buford City Schools' code of conduct. Downs pointed out what he called a typo in the school district's weapons policy. The previous version of the verbiage incorrectly identified types of weapons prohibited on school premises by incorrectly describing the section title that referred to them in the conduct code. Board members voted unanimously to make the recommended change to the policy.
Downs said he identified the necessary the edit during meetings with the district's diversity and inclusion committee and superintendent's advisory committee regarding changes to the student code of conduct.
"One of the things we are doing in the development in the new code of conduct is providing more details on some of the things like our weapons policy, tobacco and vaping policy so that will hopefully be coming to the board in March or April," Downs said.
Gwinnett County Public Schools CEO and Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks announced in November of the 2019-20 school year that a committee would launch an inquiry into GCPS' student code of conduct.
GCPS Executive Director of Academic Support Eric Thigpen said during Gwinnett County's monthly meeting that there had been two previous meetings of the review committee in January and February and there are three additional meetings planned during the remainder of the 2020 school year. The committee is expected to complete its work by April 2020.
