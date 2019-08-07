A recent online ranking of the Georgia school districts rated Buford City Schools as No. 1 in Georgia.
In the 2020 Best Schools rankings released by Niche, a site that analyzes data and releases rankings of the nation's top schools, colleges, neighborhood and workplaces, charted Buford City Schools as the state's No. 1 district. Gwinnett County Public School's slotted in at No. 21.
GCPS's Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology was rated as the No. 1 public school in the state.
Wesleyan School ranked as the No. 13 private school.
The school rankings were weighted heavily on academic grades (50%). That score was based on state assessment proficiency, SAT/ACT scores and survey responses on academics from students and parents.
A teacher's grade (15%) is based on teacher salary, teacher absenteeism, state test results and survey responses on teachers from students and parents. Schools were also graded on culture and diversity, parent/student surveys on overall experience, health and safety, resources and facilities, clubs, activities and sports.
Niche fully describes is methodology for the 2020 Best School Rankings on its site. The complete ranking of the best schools and districts can be found here.
Buford City Schools' full report card featured A-plus grades in teachers, college prep, activities, health and safety, administration and sports. It received A grades in academics, diversity and resources.
GCPS received A-plus grades in diversity and sports, an A grade in activities and B-plus grades in teachers, academics and administration.
Gwinnett County Public Schools ranked as the state's most diverse school district.
Buford was also ranked the No. 1 place for athletes in Georgia, and GCPS ranked No. 5.