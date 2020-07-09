Buford City Schools students whose families opt for in-school instruction this fall will have to wear face masks for at least part of their day because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, Superintendent Robert Downs announced Thursday.
The city school system will reconvene classes on Aug. 5, a week earlier than Gwinnett County and Hall County schools, with families having the option of in-school instruction or digital learning for the fall semester.
As for face masks — which Gwinnett County Public Schools plans to make mandatory — Downs said in a letter to parents that he understands a decision on whether to wear one is "very personal." At the same time, the district would prefer students wear them in school while staff will be required to wear them at least in common areas, including halls and media centers, when social distancing is not possible.
The school system will only mandate the wearing of masks by students on school buses, however.
"Given the most recent guidance, we strongly recommend that BCS students wear cloth face coverings while at school," Downs said. "Students will be required to wear cloth face coverings on BCS school buses. This protocol will be included as part of the school reopening guidelines.
"We encourage families to obtain reusable/washable face coverings for their student(s). However, a disposable mask will be provided for any student who boards the school bus without an appropriate face covering."
Virtual town hall meetings with parents will be held Tuesday so district officials can answer questions about their plans for the beginning of the school year. A town hall for parents of kindergartners through fifth-graders will be held at 6 p.m., while a town hall for parents of sixth-graders through high school seniors will be held at 7 p.m.
Parents can fill out forms at bufordcityschool.org to submit questions for the town halls, with 9 a.m. Monday being the deadline to submit questions. The links to view the town halls is expected to be released Monday.
Meanwhile, as neighboring school systems have been pushing the start of their school years back to give them additional time to make preparations to handle the COVID-19 novel coronavirus to try and stop it from spreading, Downs said such a delay wasn't needed for Buford schools.
"I am aware that Gwinnett County Public Schools and Hall County Schools have decided to push their school start date back to Aug. 12," Downs said. "While I respect their decisions, their dynamics do not alter the fact that we will be ready to open as planned.
"As evidenced by our reopening guides for families and staff, we have prepared and will continue to do such, so we can welcome our students back to school for in-person and digital learning Aug. 5. If a directive from Governor Kemp or health agencies changes this projected start date, we will immediately notify our BCS families."
School specific information will be sent to families as the school year approaches.
Families of students in the school system have until July 15 to tell the district whether they want their children to participate in digital learning, or in-school instruction.
The school system made information about the options available online Thursday so parents can decide which learning option they prefer. The information is available at bit.ly/3fglrsb.
"Our commitment to your family continues to be transparent communication and, to the greatest degree possible, personalization, and respect for your family’s circumstances," Downs said. "We understand and acknowledge the decision to return to school is a highly personal one for each family, and we are here to help in whatever way possible."
Buford City Schools officials previously warned parents and students that digital learning will be challenging because of how long it is expected to last: 90 days of instruction. They also said it will not be similar to the digital learning the district used this past spring because of the fact that some students will be learning digitally and others will be learning in person.
The school system said there will be a consistency in expectations for attendance, grading and accountability for all students regardless of whether they are in the classroom or participating via computer. The district also said options for electives, specials and connections classes may be limited for students who chose to stay home and participate in digital learning.
"The digital learning option will require a significant commitment from students and parents, as it will be a full semester commitment (90 instructional days)," Buford City Schools officials said in information sent out to parents earlier this month.
"In order for students to be successful with digital learning, parents must be willing to provide adequate support at home."
