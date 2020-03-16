Buford City Schools announced it will provide emergency student meals at six sites beginning Tuesday.
An announcement from the school district said all children 18 years old or younger will be able to received breakfast and lunch free of charge. Children must be present to receive meals. The announcement welcomes anyone to any site regardless of the school they attend.
“As soon as we realized we were eligible to feed students through this alternative method we began the process to get formal approval from the state Department of Education,” Director of Nutrition Megan Gower said. “Our main priority is to make sure our students are well fed at all times. It's amazing to see the nutrition and transportation employees come together with our community so quickly to ensure that our families are supported. We will do everything possible to make sure our students have the food they need during this difficult time.”
There are six different routes the school district will offer meals.
— Route 1 will deliver meals from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the management office at the Bloom at Buford apartment complex at 100 Hartford Run in Buford, then from 9:35 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Frenchies near the intersection of Sudderth Road and French Boulevard.
— Route 2 will deliver meals to the community and sales office at Countryside Village of Lake Lanier from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 4802 Lanier Islands Parkway in Hall County.
— Route 3 will deliver meals to Rose Hill Plantation from 9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Sturgeon Road and Sturgeon Circle. The second stop will be in the Eagle Creek parking lot closest to South Lee Street from 9:25 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. The final stop will be at the Windridge management office at 2000 Windridge Drive in Buford from 9:50 a.m. to 10 a.m.
— Route 4 will deliver to Pebblebrook from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
— Route 5 will deliver to Buford First United Methodist Church at 285 East Main Street from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
— Route 6 will deliver to Buford Academy from 9 a..m to 10 a.m.
“Being a school district with Title I schools brings different challenges in scenarios such as this,” Buford City Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Downs said. “Our immediate thought-process was on our students with food-insecurity. I am extremely pleased with how quickly Megan Gower, our Director of School Nutrition, coordinated this plan to provide meals for our students during the closure. The willingness of our staff throughout the district to go the extra mile for our students is just another example as to what makes Buford a family.”
The district's Facebook page said it is prepared to continue to provide the meal service to students if closures go beyond March 20.
The Georgia Department of Education received word from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday that two waivers have been approved to extend alternate meal service flexibility in the case of extended closures due to COVID-19.
