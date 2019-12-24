At its December Board of Education meeting, Buford City Schools approved a new two-year contract for Superintendent Robert Downs.
The Buford Board of Education conducted a review following its Dec. 9 business meeting. Afterward, Downs signed a contract that will make him superintended of the four-school district through June 2022.
“I appreciate the confidence the Board of Education has in my leadership with this contract extension,” Downs said in a written statement. “Buford City Schools has exemplary staff, and outstanding community support, which makes for a top-notch educational environment for our students. This has been an exciting year as I have been welcomed into Buford, and I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence that has been built here.”
The contract states Downs’ annual base salary rate is $250,000, not including benefits. Downs will also be reimbursed for travel and professional expenses, membership dues for civic or professional organizations and receive $300 per month for transportation.
Buford Board of Education Chairman Phillip Beard said at the start of the 2019-20 year he felt Downs was “ready to take over and do a good job.”
“Dr. Downs’ credentials and experience stood out among the highly qualified field of candidates. We are confident that he will build strong ties with students, teachers, parents and the community,” Beard said at the time Downs was hired.
When Downs took over at Buford late in the 2018-19 school year, leadership in the school district was almost completely new. Mark Graves is Buford Elementary School’s new principal, a class of roughly 350 students that comprises only kindergarten. Tara Prince, who formerly oversaw Buford Elementary, is the principal of Buford Academy. Kaleen Pulley is now principal of Buford Senior Academy and Teresa Hagelthorn is beginning her first full year as Buford Middle School principal.
Lindsey Allen comes to Buford High School from Bibb County to oversee the transition to its new Buford Highway facilities. Melanie Reed, Buford Middle School’s former principal, is now serving her first full school year as assistant superintendent.
Downs was hired at Buford after the resignation of former Buford Superintendent Geye Hamby, who stepped down while tied up in a discrimination lawsuit in 2017. Following Hamby’s resignation, former Buford Assistant Superintendent Joy Davis was named interim superintendent.
Downs is a former assistant superintendent at Cobb County Schools. Downs served as principal at Pope High School for five years at a time when it was recognized as one of the top high schools in the nation by Newsweek and U.S. News and World Report. It also won two Georgia High School Athletics Director’s Cups during Downs’ tenure.
Downs also held roles as principal at Lost Mountain Middle School, assistant principal at Wheeler and Sprayberry High Schools and Technology Integration Specialist for the Cobb County school district.
Downs graduated from Johnson High School in Gainesville, after which he went on to obtain various degrees at the University of Georgia, the University of West Georgia and Lincoln Memorial University.