Buford City Schools is again rated the best school district in Georgia, according to Niche's annual report. It is the sixth straight year that the district has held the top spot in the Niche rankings.
Niche rankings are based on rigorous analysis of data and reviews. According to a press release from the school, Buford was ranked No. 1 out of 182 school districts, as well as topping the charts in the following categories:
• Safest school district in Georgia.
• Best place to teach in Georgia.
• Best school district for athletes in Georgia.
• Best public elementary school (Buford Academy) in Georgia.
“The Niche annual report is a valuable measure of how our community views the work our district is doing,” Buford City Schools Superintendent Robert Downs said. “The fact that we continue to be ranked as the top school district through a year full of unique challenges speaks volumes of our incredible staff.
"We appreciate the opportunity we have each day to partner with our families in their students’ education.”
This week Buford High also shined with the release of the state ACT scores. The scores are based on 2020 high school graduates who took the ACT at some time from grades 10 to 12.
Buford High School showed an increase in each subject. The composite score was 3.8 points higher than the national average and 2.5 points higher than the Georgia average.
“As compared to 2019 ACT scores, Buford City Schools experienced an increase in each area of the ACT with an overall Composite score of 24.2. BCS students scored well above both the state (21.7) and the national average (20.6)," said Amy Chafin, director of curriculum for Buford City Schools said. "This continued increase is a direct reflection of high expectations, rigorous curriculum, and excellent instruction and leadership provided by K-12 teachers and administrators in Buford City Schools.”
