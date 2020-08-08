Noah Latoni had to do a sort of reality check before walking into Buford Academy with his mother on Thursday.
Latoni, a rising first-grader, had been out of school since March and he missed it. So, as he and his mother, Serene, approached the school building to meet his new teacher, he wanted to make sure it was real. He stopped before he walked into the building and touched his hand to make sure he wasn’t asleep.
“I was like ‘Is this a dream?’” the 6-year-old said.
Buford City Schools will begin its school year Wednesday with a mix of students in class and other students learning remotely depending on what choice their parents made.
District spokeswoman Kerri Leland said only about 18% of families in the district opted for virtual learning for their kids.
For students who will be attending classes in person, they will find school to be a very different place from what they may remember.
The school system is taking several steps to ensure students are kept safe in the schools. That includes three layers of cleanings in the school buildings, including use of a 360 sanitizing machine.
“We use a neutral cleaner first, then come back with a disinfectant (daily) and then hitting it with the machine twice a week,” Buford Schools Operations Manager Tommy Lingerfelt said.
Other steps include: hand sanitizer stations located in several places around the schools; water fountains being blocked off so kids can’t use them; new signage being placed around school buildings to promote social distancing; the installation of a new window in the school lobby for parents to drop off items for their children while still maintaining a barrier between them and school staff; and requiring kids wear masks. Students are also being assigned Chromebooks in case a switch to digital learning is needed because of an outbreak.
“The thing about Buford (schools) and our community is our heart is with our children,” Leland said. “We looked, from the start, at what was going to be in the best interests of the children.”
There will even be steps taken in the libraries and cafeterias as well. At Buford Academy, only one class will be allowed in the library at the time and there will be a weekly rotation on who gets to eat in the cafeteria and who has to bring their lunches back to their classrooms to eat. When classes can eat in the cafeteria, students will only be allowed to sit on one side of the lunch table.
The pupils will also only be allowed to go through the line to get their meals one at a time and food items will be individually wrapped with meals served on disposable trays with disposable silverware.
“The idea is they’re going to wash their hands before and then they’ll sanitize their hands as they come through the line,” Buford Academy Nutrition Manager Ashely Mann said. “You’ll have one student here (at the food counter) and one student waiting at the marker (at the door to the line). They’ll tell the server what they want and then they’ll go down the line.”
Teachers will also be taking steps inside classrooms, such as spraying disinfectant and using Clorox wipes throughout the day as well as efforts to keep students socially distanced.
“The desks are six feet apart from each student and then we have sanitizing sprays and the custodians will be spraying as well with a special machine that they use to clean everything,” Buford Academy first-grade teacher Ally Adler said. “They’re going to be washing their hands, we have hand sanitizer — I already have five bottles out.”
Although masks are required, teachers are being given leeway to find ways to safely incorporate mask breaks into the day for younger kids — with the stipulation that they have to social distance when their masks are off.
“We will have rotations for each person at a table to take their mask off for 10 minutes, and then it will be the next person’s turn,” Adler said.
Some parents said they were glad their kids had the option to be in class when the school year begins. Several school systems, including Gwinnett County Public Schools, were at least starting the school year with online-only instruction.
Catherine Kim said she has been going over recommended guidelines with her children, including triplets who will be first-graders this year, so they will not only know what health practices they will be required to follow in the school building, but also used to doing those practices. She visited Buford Academy with her son Daniel Kim, who will be in Adler’s first-grade class.
“We’ve been practicing with the masks and letting them know have to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer and wear masks,” she said.
Serene Latoni said her family, including Noah, had already contracted and recovered from COVID-19 back in the spring so she felt her children — four boys including a newborn — were less likely to get it again, at least for now.
“We’re excited to be back in session because, I mean, otherwise we’d be doing digital learning for no good reason,” she said. “We’ve already been exposed to it and we’ve already had it.”
Latoni said she felt it was important for her kids to be back in school, in person, for the social aspect of the school environment. That’s especially true for Noah, she said.
“He’s definitely our social butterfly in the family and he needs people,” Serene Latoni said. “In his last class, he knew everybody’s name and he was close with the teacher. He was just devastated to not go back to school ...
“He’s been lighter over the last week and a half just in preparation and anticipation for being around people again.”
