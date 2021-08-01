Buford City Schools officials won't make students or staff wear a face mask in the classroom when the school year begins on Wednesday — but they aren't shying away from saying masks are a good idea either as a new variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.
"We strongly recommend that non-vaccinated students and teachers wear a cloth face covering when they are at school," Buford City Schools Superintendent Robert Downs said in a letter to parents. "However, masking is optional at BCS."
Buford's approach is different from Gwinnett County Public Schools, which issued a new mandate for students to wear masks in GCPS facilities after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance this week that states people should wear masks, regardless of whether they have been fully vaccinated. The guidance is in response to a sharp rise in cases involving the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Although Buford schools will not require students wear face masks in their classrooms, however, that does not mean students can go maskless the entire school day.
"Students will be required to wear cloth face coverings on BCS school buses (which is a federal mandate)," Downs said. "Face coverings should be a solid color or one that has the BCS logo on it."
There are some signs that life is moving back to a sense of "normal" in Buford City Schools — the district said Buford athletics will take place this year with stadiums at full capacity — but the school system is also taking several precautions this year to limit the chances of the Delta variant entering and spreading in its schools.
Hand sanitizer will be available in all classrooms, common areas and on school buses and high-touch areas will be cleaned daily.
"If a positive case of COVID-19 is confirmed in a classroom, building, or school bus, additional disinfecting will occur the same day," Downs said.
Students and BCS staff are being asked to practice social distancing of at least three feet indoors. Contact tracing will also remain in place, as required by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Although the water fountains will be operational in the district, Downs said students are still encouraged to drink from clear personal water bottles instead of using the fountains.
Students and staff are also being told that they should not come to school if they have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher and should not return to school until they have been fever free for at least 24 hours.
"As we did last year, any student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate in accordance with the isolation guidelines from the Georgia Department of Public Health," Downs said. "If you are fully vaccinated (14 days after the last shot) or if you have recovered from the virus in the past 90 days (and provide lab results/vaccination card to school nurse), you will NOT be subject to quarantine after contact tracing."
Downs said the CDC has said the need to quarantine can be limited when both students who were engaged in the contact were correctly using well-fitting masks. The district has also revised its approach to immediately quarantining large groups of students who are exposed to COVID.
"A more systematic and intentional procedure will be put in place regarding close contacts quarantine this fall," the superintendent said.
Parent visitation to Buford schools facilities will be phased back in this school year, but the district is directing parents to talk to their child's school to learn how that will work for that specific facility.
The district also announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended no-cost meal service for all students for the 2021-2022 school year.
Meanwhile, school nurses will be the local point of contact when a student becomes ill and tests positive for COVID-19.
But, Downs said the plans that Buford schools has set in place are not etched in stone. They could still change depending on what happens with COVID-19 cases.
"We are still in weekly contact with our local Department of Public Health officials, and if community transmission data or BCS-specific data justify a need to change any of the above safety protocols, we will make the appropriate adjustments," Downs said.
"Thank you for your continued support and flexibility as we navigate our new normal. We are all very excited to have everyone back in the buildings and making great choices this school year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.