A Buford City Schools employee is suing the district and its top two administrators, claiming she was demoted from her longtime job in the school system's administration after she raised concerns that the district was not complying with federal laws and state rules concerning the education of students with disabilities.
Dana Maxwell, who was BCS' director of student services for nine years, filed the lawsuit against the district as well as Superintendent Melanie Reed and Deputy Superintendent Amy Chafin in Gwinnett County Superior Court on Monday, according to court records.
Maxwell said in the lawsuit that Reed demoted her to a student services specialist position at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
"On various occasions, Ms. Reed aggressively opposed Ms. Maxwell’s advocacy efforts to ensure compliance with students’ Individualized Education Plans, opposed important training opportunities for special educators and administrators, failed to support a necessary collaboration with Gwinnett County School District to ensure BCSD’s students with disabilities were fully served in accordance with their Individualized Education Programs ('IEPs'), and, through her deputy, Defendant Dr. Amy Chafin, threatened Ms. Maxwell with bad working conditions if she refused to release her legal claims," attorneys for Maxwell wrote in the lawsuit.
Maxwell is seeking to be reinstated as BCS' director of student services as well as punitive damages that are to be determined, compensatory damages for pain and suffering, coverage of legal fees and to bar the district from committing "similar violations in the future."
The lawsuit primarily targets Reed, who became BCS' superintendent in January, although it does include accusations of multiple occasions going back a few years where that Buford City Schools allegedly did not comply with federal laws and Georgia Department of Education rules regarding the education of students with disabilities.
Prior to becoming superintendent, Reed was BCS' deputy superintendent under former Superintendent Robert Downs.
"Since in or about March 2020, Ms. Reed was consistently unresponsive and unsupportive of Ms. Maxwell’s attempts to ensure the District’s compliance with the (Americans with Disabilities Act Amendments Act of 2008, or ADAAA), the Rehabilitation Action, the (Individuals with Disabilities in Education Act, or IDEA) and Georgia Department of Education regulations for special education services," the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit alleges violations of the Georgia Whistleblower Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act Amendments Act of 2008, also referred to as the ADAAA, by retaliating against Maxwell.
It also alleges a violation of the ADAAA and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act through intimidation, coercion and interference.
Maxwell's attorney, Anita Bala, declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Buford City Schools officials refuted the lawsuit's claims in a statement to the Daily Post.
"The district denies the allegations which are grossly inaccurate and arise from a disgruntled employee," the district said in a statement. "Buford City Schools is dedicated to providing quality instructional services and support to all our students including those with disabilities. We look forward to defending this matter."
Among the allegations of noncompliance is an accusation that a former Buford Middle School principal wanted to add 75 students to the caseload for one case manager who worked with students with disabilities. A Georgia Department of Education rule limits the number of cases a case manager can be assigned to 26.
The lawsuit says that Maxwell told district leaders that the move would violate state rules, and accuses Reed and Downs, who was still superintendent at the time, of not heeding Maxwell's concerns.
"It was not until Ms. Maxwell got BCSD’s attorney, Gregory Jay, to reinforce the illegality of Reed and district leadership’s approach that the district complied," the lawsuit states. "Nevertheless, Reed remained contemptuous of the obligations placed on the district related to IDEA enforcement — obligations that Ms. Maxwell did not personally create, but was professionally and ethically charged with enforcing."
The lawsuit says district officials reprimanded Maxwell for copying Jay on a letter about her concerns and said she should have gone to the principal. Maxwell's attorneys claimed in the lawsuit that she had already tried unsuccessfully to talk to the principal about the issue.
Other accusations include assertions that Maxwell was excluded from conversations with Gwinnett County Public Schools in 2021 about a cooperative agreement between the two districts wherein GCPS would provide services to BCS' students with disabilities.
GCPS was planning to stop providing services for Buford schools' autism spectrum disorder level 3 and itinerant services students once the contract in place at the time ended last month, according to the lawsuit. During the final year of the agreement, itinerant services students were taught by GCPS students via Zoom, prompting complaints from the students, their parents and teachers.
"In or about August 2021, Ms. Maxwell reported to Dr. Downs and Ms. Reed that the Itinerant Services via Zoom were not benefiting the students with their IEP goals/objectives," the lawsuit states. "In other words, the Zoom meeting were adversely impacting the students’ legal right to a FAPE under the IDEA.
"Defendants nevertheless continued ignoring the needs of the Itinerant Services students required by their IEPs."
The lawsuit also alleges Reed, who it claims is related — in an unspecified manner — to Buford Board of Education member and City commission Chairman Philip Beard, used a different performance review survey for Maxwell than was used for other district officials.
Reed is also accused of engaging in hostile behavior toward Maxwell on multiple occasions, including after Maxwell went to Beard in February 2021 to talk about Reed's treatment of her.
One instance detailed in the lawsuit is a principal's meeting in April 2021 where Reed allegedly "attacked" Maxwell in front of the principals and "insinuated" Maxwell was to blame for complaints from speech language pathologists about changes to their schedules.
Maxwell's attorneys asserted that Maxwell had requested additional speech language pathologists in March 2021 and only changed the schedules because her request was denied by the district's leaders, including Reed.
"Not only did Ms. Reed fail to fully support the District’s programming obligations under the IDEA, IEP, and Section 504, but acted with hostility toward Ms. Maxwell — including in a principals’ meeting, in order to humiliate Ms. Maxwell and intimidate her colleagues also working with disabled students — for attempting to ensure legal compliance with such laws," Maxwell's attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.
A hearing on the lawsuit has not yet been scheduled, and court records do not yet list a response being filed by the school system.
