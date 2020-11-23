Buford City Schools distributed 9,500 meals to students in the community on Monday, school officials said.
School officials said the United States Department of Agriculture provided a waiver allowing schools to provide meals while the students are home for the Thanksgiving break. This program is an extension of the current free meal program being offered for the remainder of the school year. The meals included chili made from scratch, homemade cinnamon rolls, and many other favorites.
“Our nutrition department wanted to ensure our students would have breakfast and lunch during the school holiday. I appreciate the dedication of our district staff, who volunteered to assist the effort," Buford City Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Downs said. "There is no better way to kick off a week celebrating gratitude than the opportunity to serve our community.”
“I am so very thankful for the amazing group of people I work with at Buford City Schools. Today would have never been possible without our school system employees coming together to unite in feeding our community," said Megan Gower, Director of Nutrition for the Buford school district. "It was such a blessing that we could take advantage of this opportunity and feed our students over Thanksgiving break. I would like to extend a special thank you to Brooke Higgins, (Buford City Schools Nutrition Coordinator) for making chili from scratch all day Saturday."
