Buford City Schools officials announced they will delay the start of classes on Tuesday. The delay is due to the winter weather that moved through the area on Sunday and left behind snow and ice whose impact continued to be felt on Monday.
Staff and students will begin the school day two hours later than normal "to allow road conditions to improve" in the morning.
Each school in the municipal school district will begin at the following times:
Buford Middle School — 9:30 a.m.
Buford High School — 9:45 a.m.
Buford Senior Academy — 10:05 a.m.
Buford Academy — 10:20 a.m.
Buford Elementary School — 10:30 a.m.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
