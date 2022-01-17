BHS file photo (copy)

Buford City Schools will start school two hours later than normal on Tuesday to give road conditions a chance to improve following winter weather that moved through the area on Sunday.

Buford City Schools officials announced they will delay the start of classes on Tuesday. The delay is due to the winter weather that moved through the area on Sunday and left behind snow and ice whose impact continued to be felt on Monday.

Staff and students will begin the school day two hours later than normal "to allow road conditions to improve" in the morning.

Each school in the municipal school district will begin at the following times:

Buford Middle School — 9:30 a.m.

Buford High School — 9:45 a.m.

Buford Senior Academy — 10:05 a.m.

Buford Academy — 10:20 a.m.

Buford Elementary School — 10:30 a.m.

