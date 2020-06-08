Buford City Schools plans to start the new school year with in-person instruction on Aug. 5, Superintendent Robert Downs announced Monday at the district's monthly school board meeting.
That date was when the school year was scheduled to begin prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Downs said the decision is based on the guidelines set by the Georgia Department of Education and the Department of Public Health.
“We know that the best place for our students is in their schools,” Downs said. “Providing a safe and stable environment for our students and staff is our highest priority.
"I applaud the efforts of our administrators as they work diligently to address changes necessary to keep everyone healthy. We know that our families and students are ready to come back as soon as our doors can safely open again, and we look forward to welcoming them back on August 5.”
The specific plans for returning to school have not been completed, school official said. According to a press release from Buford City Schools, "the administrative leadership team is constructing a comprehensive plan for returning to school by systematically addressing changes that need to be made to ensure the safety of faculty and staff."
