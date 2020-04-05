A global pandemic doesn’t cease other medical catastrophes.
While social distancing and prevention measures become more strict, the supply of blood donations dwindles. On March 17, the American Red Cross announced it was facing a “severe blood shortage” after drives and appointments had been cancelled en mass as COVID-19 prevention efforts ramped up. Blood drives have since been deemed essential activities, and the supplier is asking healthy people to schedule and keep donation appointments through April and May.
There is no known end date in the fight against the coronavirus, but there is a constant need for blood and platelet donations. The Red Cross reports blood donations have a shelf life of 42 days, while platelet donations have significantly shorter shelf life.
“It’s important to remember the blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled,” American Red Cross Communications manager Ronnika McFall said.
While Gwinnett County’s stay-at-home order limits day-to-day functions to essential activities, blood drives fall into that category according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration. There have been not reported cases of respiratory illnesses being transmitted by blood, according to Chief Medical Officer Pampee P. Young from the American Red Cross.
Buford City Schools responded to the need by organizing its own blood drive this past week. The drive held at Buford City Arena accounted for 111 units of blood donated over two days. The first day of donation slots filled up, allowing for a second day of donations. The donations make a Buford student eligible for a $1,000 in scholarships or two students eligible for $500 scholarships from Red Cross.
“As I have watched the news over the past few weeks complete helplessness overcomes me,” Buford Academy instructional technology teacher Lisa Archer said. “There are so many people sick and suffering in America who need our help. Giving blood is the least I can do for those needing it.”
The Red Cross also implemented additional precautions at its drives and donation centers to prevent the spread of respiratory illness. The Red Cross is checking the temperatures of staff and donors, making hand sanitizer available and emphasizing social distancing in entry, donation and refreshment areas. The Red Cross is routinely disinfecting surface equipment and surfaces. Beds are spaced six feet apart and disinfected, and collection sets are sterilized.
McFall expressed thanks on behalf of The Red Cross for Buford City Schools’ steadfast support that will help serve immediate patient needs.
“During a time of crisis, the Red Cross is able to witness the best of humanity,” McFall said.
For Buford’s part, Superintendent Robert Downs said, the turnout was remarkable.
“Our community has always shined in times such as these,” Downs said. “We filled up a full day of blood donation volunteers in less than an hour so we had to add a day which was truly amazing. There is so much uncertainty right now, but the one thing we can always count on is knowing that our staff and families will do whatever they can to ensure the best interest of our students. Whether it’s packing thousands of student meals to be delivered or giving blood, Buford has risen to the occasion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.