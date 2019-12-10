The Buford City Board of Education on Monday approved a two-year calendar for the school district that would make the first day of the 2020-21 school year Aug. 5, a Wednesday, and could set 2021 graduation on a Thursday, May 27.
The calendar was the first two-year calendar approved by the school district. While the calendar was approved by the Board of Education during Monday's monthly business meeting, it will not be set in stone, per se. Board of Education chairman Philip Beard suggested, for example, a vote be collected from Class of 2021 seniors regarding what day they prefer the graduation ceremony to be held — the last day of school or the Friday after, when the ceremony has been traditionally held.
A Superintendent's Advisory Council at Buford City Schools spent four months creating four drafts of the two-year calendar.
"The calendar was one of the first items we attacked," Buford City School Superintendent Robert Downs said. "Overwhelmingly, they said we'd like a two-year calendar."
The calendar features no inclement weather dates. Buford City Schools officials said inclement weather make-up days could be subtracted from Spring Break or be made up by adding additional time to select school days.
The calendar features "normal" Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks. The plan moving forward is for calendars to be approved on a two-year rolling basis, allowing the school system to work one year ahead of approving a calendar.
The calendar is flexible, as apparent by discussions at Monday's business meeting.
"If something comes up to change, we can," Beard said.
That includes the date of Buford High School's 2021 graduation ceremony, now set for the evening of Thursday, May 27. Beard recommended to Downs that seniors select the day of the graduation ceremony since Friday could make for a more convenient day for families to travel.
"This is the day they worked for for 12 years," Beard said.
During public comment, someone also recommended the district move early release days to the same week to help families with working parents or guardians by consolidating the days when students will leave early.