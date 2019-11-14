Georgia first lady Marty Kemp will host several organizations that deal with pet adoptions — including one in Gwinnett County that deals with cats — at the governor’s Mansion in Atlanta this weekend.
Buford-based Cat Rangers was one of 14 pet adoption groups which Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said will participate in the Pet Adoption Day and Georgia Grown Festival from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Governor’s Mansion, which is located at 391 West Paces Ferry Road NW in Atlanta.
Participating adoption groups will have pet available for adoption during the event. Nine businesses from around the state will also be on hand to showcase items they grow or produce.
“To date, our adoption days hosted at the Governor’s Mansion have helped over seventy pets find their forever homes,” Marty Kemp said in a statement. “We look forward to building upon our success to support many more animals and promote local, small businesses.”
Anyone who is interested in attending the event must register in advance at bit.ly/2CITMOG.