State Rep. David Clark, R-Buford, announced on Thursday that he has been barred from entering the Georgia House of Representatives over a flap concerning whether he has COVID-19.
Clark said he tested positive for the disease, but he added that he has been tested five subsequent times and those came back with negative results. Still, Clark said that when he attempted to enter the House chamber on Wednesday, he was told he was not allowed back into the chamber for five days.
"I am fully vaccinated as required for my military service, have no symptoms, have five negative tests and I am denied access to the House so I cannot represent the people of my district," Clark said in a statement on Facebook.
"Why does Speaker Ralston want to run our chamber like he’s Speaker Pelosi? This is not the first time that Speaker Ralston has tried to silence conservatives like myself, but this is a new low, even for him."
His absence meant Clark was not able to participate in a crucial vote on the proposed Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners redistricting map on Thursday. He was told he could participate in the chamber again once he was eligible to return although Clark, who is an Army veteran, can be called away from the Capitol for military service.
Clark told the Daily Post that he wasn't sure if his being barred was also in retribution for a history of sparring with Ralston in addition to health reasons.
"I hope not, but nothing would surprise me," Clark said.
The Buford lawmaker acknowledged the possibility of a false positive result, but he said decided to get retested five times because he wanted to make sure he was not really positive for COVID as a precaution. In addition to being a legislator, he also still performs military service.
"You know, it's one thing if I only took one because you could be like, 'Well, it could now just be a false negative,' but I went and took five tests, and wouldn't that be enough to say, 'I think I'm OK,'" Clark said.
Although he feels confident that does not pose a threat to other legislators, Clark said he will comply with the requirement that he stay home for five days, which would last through this weekend.
As far as he is concerned, however, he feels confident that he does not have COVID-19 due to the subsequent tests. One of those re-tests was a saliva test like the ones legislators have to take under House rules.
Clark also said he is not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
"It's definitely a false positive, I think anybody would agree that it's a false positive," he said.
As far as his history with Ralston is concerned, Ralston kicked Clark out of the chamber last year because the lawmaker refused to get tested for COVID-19. Testing is required under House rules during the pandemic. Ralston would not let Clark return until he agreed to get tested regularly.
Prior to that, Clark criticized Ralston's leadership on other issues and announced in 2020 that he planned to run against Ralston for the speaker of the House position.
Clark is in his final legislative term. He announced last year that he would not seek re-election to the General Assembly.
Ralston's spokesman, Kaleb McMichen said he could speak specifically to Clark's COVID status, but he said in a statement that the House testing protocol was put in place to protect the health of lawmakers.
McMichen said several symptomatic and asymptomatic cases have been identified through the testing, and that the spread of COVID-19 in the state Capitol has been reduced as a result.
"When members or staff return a positive test result, they receive a phone call notifying them and telling them to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention to only return when it is safe to do so," McMichen said. "To this point, everyone who has tested positive has complied with that guidance with the exception of a recent case.
"As of today, the Georgia Department of Public Health has reported more than 1.8 million positive COVID-19 tests. This disease has claimed the lives of an estimated 27,750 Georgians. We will continue to take every reasonable step, including a rigorous testing program, to protect the health of those who must come to the Capitol to conduct the people’s business."
