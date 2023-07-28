A Norfolk Southern train moves through the railroad crossing at Silas King Street in downtown Buford on Thursday. U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde announced this week that the city and Norfolk Southern officials reached an agreement to reduce blocked crossings during a meeting that his office facilitated.
A Norfolk Southern train moves through the railroad crossing at Little Mill Road in downtown Buford on Thursday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
A truck crosses the train tracks at Silas King Street in downtown Buford on Thursday.
U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde announced on Thursday that officials from Buford and Norfolk Southern have reached an agreement to reduce blocked railroad crossings in the city.
Clyde participated in talks between the railroad company and the city, with Buford officials saying the congressman’s office facilitated the negotiations. The agreement addresses an issue facing many communities: trains parked on tracks and blocking local residents and first responders from driving across railroad crossings for long periods of time.
