The Buddies Club at Jones Middle School was started 13 years ago and has developed a host of initiatives to get special needs students out and about in the halls and create opportunities for the students to interact with their schoolmates.
Photo: Jones Middle School
Special needs students at Jones Middle School are encouraged to interact with their classmates as part of the school's Buddies Club.
Photo: Jones Middle School
As part of the Buddies Club at Jones Middle School, special needs students take and deliver lunch and snack orders from teachers to develop their skills.
Photo: Jones Middle School
Encouraging special-needs students to become part of the fabric of Jones Middle School has been a priority for Jaclyn Boyce and Ashley Saye for more than a dozen years, but the special-education teachers have cranked it up a notch for the 2022-23 school year.
Boyce, who teaches students with severe and profound intellectual disabilities, and Saye, who teaches students with moderate intellectual disabilities, are both firm believers in getting their charges out of the classroom and into the general student population in an effort to improve their sense of belonging at the Buford school by participating in daily activities.
“As long as we’ve been teaching we’ve tried to be inclusive,” Saye said.
“We definitely have a shared passion for our students, and it truly is about our students and we want to make sure they have the same opportunities as everyone else does,” said Boyce. “We want to do right by our students and their families.”
Starting 13 years ago with the establishment of the Buddies Club, Boyce and Saye developed a host of initiatives to get their students out and about in the halls and they’re constantly seeking out new opportunities for the students to interact with their schoolmates.
“Buddies Club was where we started with our inclusion; it was our first year to start bringing the general-education population and the low-incidence population together,” said Boyce. “Once a month, we meet with our big buddies and we educate them on disabilities, how to interact with people with disabilities, and help grow acceptance and teach respect and teach them how to just be a friend.”
Buddies Club also includes monthly social events taking place both in and outside of the school walls, with visits to a nearby corn maze and movie theaters as highlights.
“It’s an opportunity for our students to do something fun with their friends, an opportunity they may not otherwise necessarily have,” Boyce said.
Other inclusive efforts include having students serve on the student council and as peer leaders, which Saye said gives students a chance to develop and display leadership skills and boost confidence alongside their same-age peers.
Some students — there are about 15 intellectually disabled students at Jones Middle — also visit home rooms to interact with students and teachers, help out in the school’s media center, eat lunch in the cafeteria (or invite students to dine with them in their classrooms) and take part in Connections classes, which Boyce said provides great opportunities for social experiences.
Perhaps the most novel recent initiative has been “JonesDash,” based on the popular DoorDash food delivery service. Several times a week, faculty members place orders for snacks and drinks and students do the rest, writing receipts, tracking down the items requested in the school’s small “store,” delivering the orders to teachers and collecting payments.
“There are a lot of components that go into that,” Boyce said. “It works on communication skills, vocational skills and social skills.”
“I have couple of students who have practiced and perfected each step of the sequence,” Saye said. “I can give a student a sticky note with an order and I’ll stand in the hallway, send the student into the ‘JonesDash’ room and he’ll complete the steps in the sequence all on his own, which is fantastic.
“That’s the independence we’re trying to build, and it also teaches students a generalized skill they can use as adults when they graduate. Some are absolutely capable of doing this.”
There’s also a young female student who has learned to deal with her fear of loud noises and joined the cheerleading squad, and in past years there have been students who were on the basketball team and were able to put points on the board, thanks to their teammates.
“We want the general population to love on our students like we do, and we know that will never happen 100% and we also know if we don’t get them out of their classrooms, they won’t have that opportunity,” said Boyce. “They need to be out in the school, and it really breaks down barriers when they’re out of the classroom.”
Both Boyce and Saye agreed that their inclusionary efforts are made possible by a supportive administration (Principal Lin Wilkins Thorton and her predecessors) and in collaboration with a third special-needs teacher, Tyrina Saunders. And while Boyce and Saye modestly admit their pride in the programs they’ve installed, they’re too busy looking ahead to look back at what they’ve accomplished.
“I don’t really step back and look at it,” Saye said. “I see it more as, ‘OK, this is working, now what can we do?’ And we always have a list of things. We want it to be about the students, not about us. And we feel like if something works, that’s great. Now let’s find something else for our students.”
“I’m proud of everything we’ve done, but what I’m most proud of is when I think of my students in this situation and when we’re on a Buddies Club event and I see how happy my students are and I see them interacting with their general-education peers when I see them being successful with ‘JonesDash’ tasks,” said Boyce. “When you see that growth in progress, that’s what is so awesome and that’s what motivates us.”
