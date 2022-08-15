Bubba's 33, a new restaurant located at The Exchange at Gwinnett, is set to open next week.
Located at 2925 Buford Drive, Suite 700, the 7,500 square-foot restaurant features a menu that includes hand-stretched stone-baked pizza, signature beef and bacon burgers, fresh wings, lasagna and marinated ribeyes. The opening is set for Monday, Aug. 22.
The restaurant features a covered patio with 70 seats for outdoor dining.
Company officials said the first 100 tables on Monday will receive mystery pizza boxes containing random prizes including: free pizza for a year, free appetizers for a year, free burgers, free pizzas, free appetizers, and free entrees.
Company officials said that this week, as the restaurant trains 200 team members, local firefighters, police and members of the Sheriff's office will be fed for free.
Prior to the Monday opening, the restaurant will host invitation-only pre-opening events that will help raise money for the Home of Hope at Gwinnett’s Children’s Shelter. The fundraisers are not open to the public.
“This organization provides services for homeless children, young mothers and homeless young women aging out of the foster care system as they transition towards independence,” Managing Partner Dante Pecora said. “We’re proud to celebrate our grand opening by supporting this amazing charity and look forward to partnering with other organizations in the region.”
Bubba’s 33 will serve lunch and dinner only, Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
