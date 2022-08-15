Bubba's 33, a new restaurant located at The Exchange at Gwinnett, is set to open next week.

Located at 2925 Buford Drive, Suite 700, the 7,500 square-foot restaurant features a menu that includes hand-stretched stone-baked pizza, signature beef and bacon burgers, fresh wings, lasagna and marinated ribeyes. The opening is set for Monday, Aug. 22.

Burger and fries.jpg
Colorful drinks.jpg

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.