Bubba's 33 employees pose for a photo at the burger chain's Buford restaurant. The burger chain will donate $1 to Homes For Our Troops for each special Patriot Burger it sells between Wednesday and July 4.
Bubba’s 33 employees pose for a photo at the burger chain’s Buford restaurant. The burger chain will donate $1 to Homes For Our Troops for each special Patriot Burger it sells between Wednesday and July 4.
Bubba's 33 employees pose for a photo at the burger chain's Buford restaurant. The burger chain will donate $1 to Homes For Our Troops for each special Patriot Burger it sells between Wednesday and July 4.
Photo: Bubba's 33
Bubba’s 33 employees pose for a photo at the burger chain’s Buford restaurant. The burger chain will donate $1 to Homes For Our Troops for each special Patriot Burger it sells between Wednesday and July 4.
Bubba’s 33 customers will be able to help veterans get into new homes throughout June.
The burger chain’s Buford restaurant will donate $1 to Homes For Our Troops for each special Patriot Burger it sells between Wednesday and July 4. Homes For Our Troops is a nonprofit organization that builds new specially adapted homes for post 9-11 veterans who were severely injured while serving in the military. The goal of Bubba’s 33 officials is to raise $100,000 for Homes For Our Troops across all of its locations.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.