Gateway Ventures partner Matt Mason praised officials from the city of Norcross and Gwinnett County for their cooperation on a $40 million mixed-use development called The Brunswick in downtown Norcross — but he admitted Thursday that the project has still had its share of challenges.
The land that The Brunswick is being built on belonged to the city and Norcross officials brought in Gateway Ventures to develop a residential use for the site, which is next to Lillian Webb Park. Meanwhile, the county and the city are building a new library next to the development.
While that may sound like a complicated minefield to navigate, Mason said some of the biggest challenges actually proved to be environmental factors.
“What did we learn from this? Greenfield sites aren’t always greenfield,” Mason said. “Not a lot had been built on this site, but we encountered environmental (issues such as) shallow ground water. We had to get Army Corps of Engineers approval for a portion of an open stream.”
Attendees at the Metro Atlanta Redevelopment Summit in Duluth got to hear about efforts to redevelop sites all around the metro area, but The Brunswick may have been the one development highlighted at the event that is of particular interest to Gwinnett residents.
The Partnership Gwinnett organized event included “Project Spotlights” on other developments in addition to The Brunswick, including projects in Atlanta and Canton. But the Norcross development was the only Gwinnett project included among the spotlights this year.
The summit offered Mason an opportunity to give Gwinnett officials, as well as political and business leaders from other counties, an update on how construction of the development is coming along.
“We think one of the things that really makes this successful is a lot of thought was put into how it was done,” he said. “(There’s) three-and-a-half acres (and) what is going to be a brand new Gwinnett public library, which is about to start construction.”
The Brunswick development is expected to include 184 residential units, including 123 one bedroom units, 54 two bedroom units and seven three bedroom units, 278 parking spaces — some of which are expected to be available for the general public to use — and nine live-work units.
“As you might expect, everybody wanted a lot of other things, from a boutique hotel to condominiums to lots of things that, in some cases you know, might or might not be economically feasible,” Mason said.
“This RFP (from the city seeking proposals to develop the site) came out in 2016. We looked at all of those uses, and I think one of the smartest things we did was we brought in a third part, Noell Consulting ... and they helped tell the story of what the demand was.”
There will also be a “gateway” that the city is putting in between The Brunswick and the new library that will serve as a new walking entrance from Buford Highway to Lillian Webb Park.
Projects such as Avalon in Alpharetta and the multi-family housing at Coolray Field were looked at as a vision for the site in downtown Norcross. That led to a major focus on multi-family housing at The Brunswick.
“Multi-family is the real opportunity to bring millennials, to bring new housing options to the city,” Mason said. “... We spent a lot of time in community meetings, talking with residents and ... taking these tours to see what Class-A multifamily really is in 2019.”
The summit was not all about highlighting developments, however. Partnership Gwinnett handed out its Metro Atlanta Redevelopment Summit awards during the event as well.
Decatur Assistant City Manager Lyn Menne received the Redevelopment Champion of the Year award. Other award winners included:
Neighborhood Redevelopment Award:♦ Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners (Runner-up: Willbrooke Connector in Duluth)
♦ Community Redevelopment Award:♦ Stockyards in Atlanta (Runner-up: Broadstone at Sugar Hill)
♦ Regional Redevelopment Award: The Mill on Etowah in Canton (Runner-up: Pittsburgh Yards in Atlanta)