When the pandemic forced most people indoors for extended periods of time and changed life as we know it forever, ever-evolving technology enabled folks to remain connected to each other and the rest of the world. Unfortunately, not everybody is up to speed on harnessing even the easiest of laptop, pad or phone tasks.
In response to helping people with the technology learning curve, two brothers from Duluth — Eesh Trivedi, 17, and Sohum Trivedi, 15 — established TechEase. While much of the Trivedi’s volunteer work involves the older generation, the brothers also work with students to sharpen their skills.
“TechEase is for older folks and younger folks — it’s just helping the community out in general with technology issues,” said Eesh, a junior at the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology in Lawrenceville. “In the era of COVID, technology is being used more than ever. We just want to make sure everyone is able to use it effectively.”
“We also have a program where we teach elementary school students how to code,” added Sohum, a sophomore at GSMST. “We started TechEase around a year ago, and we’ve been teaching kids coding for about six months.”
The brothers started TechEase after helping their grandparents do things like shop online, make doctor’s appointments and set up Zoom meetings. They realized that older people were often perplexed by technical situations that were second nature to them, and they felt their volunteer program would help lessen the digital divide.
In working with older clients, the brothers have been visiting assisted living facilities and they have reached out to Gwinnett County Senior Services and have held sessions at county-sponsored senior centers. The Trivedis’ coding lessons are generally offered in an after-school format and at Gwinnett County-based YMCA centers.
“We work after school but we also do stuff on weekends,” said Sohum. “We generally work with students after school during the week and then go to senior centers on the weekends.”
When asked if teaching older people the technology ropes or teaching younger people how to code was more challenging, Eesh said, “I don’t think one is harder than the other. With students, a lot of them are interested in coding, but the concepts are vague to them, so helping them learn the concepts is something that is a challenge.
“But for elderly people, they have issues with things you assume they can do, like texting and calling, but they struggle with that and there aren’t many people to help them. As technology is moving, it feels like they’re getting left in the dust and we want to do our part to make sure they’re up to date, and helping them be able to use the technology effectively is a challenge.”
The brothers do most of the teaching themselves but have a few other team members and in the year that TechEase has been in existence, Eesh and Sohum estimate they’ve helped about 200 people. They also plan to begin recruiting new team members, both from GSMST and from other area high schools.
The sons of Minori and Atul Trivedi pointed to several situations that have made them glad to have established TechEase.
“It has been a gratifying experience,” said Eesh. “The one thing that’s changed my life was when I worked with an older woman, I think she was about 80 years old. Her granddaughter bought her a new phone for Christmas, but she didn’t know how to use it to text or call people. I was able to teach her how to work her phone and when she called her granddaughter for the first time, she was actually crying tears of happiness.”
“A lot of kids didn’t know what coding actually was, but once they were able to start building games, they could see that the hard work they had been doing had come to fruition,” said Sohum. “And they’re able to make things they can actually use and they really love that. It was very gratifying for me.”
In the near future, Eesh (who plans to study computer science in college) and Sohum (who plans to study medicine or computer science, or both) want to grow TechEase and help more people struggling with technology.
“We want to recruit more people from high schools and middle schools and one goal we have is to continue to help the community,” said Eesh. “There are thousands and thousands of people who need this help in Gwinnett County, so we’d like to extend it so we can help as many out as possible.”
“There are so many different opportunities for us to work with people who need help,” said Sohum. “We want to help as many as we can and we’d like to reduce the gap of technology for the elderly, so it will be easier for them to use it.”
For more information, email TechEase321@gmail.com.
