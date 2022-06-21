Two brothers from Dacula are facing aggravated assault and possession of firearm charges in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Jaden Hull, 18, and his 16-year-old brother, whom police are not identifying because he is a minor, are accused of shooting the 15-year-old on Great Shoals Circle on June 7. Police responded to a call about the shooting and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was then taken to a local hospital.
"During the investigation, detectives identified Hull and his brother as the suspects in the shooting following a confrontation between the three males," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "A 9mm handgun was located following the arrest of Hull and his brother at the arrest location."
Hull and his brother each face one aggravated assault charge and one possession of firearms during the commission of certain felonies charge. The brother has also been charged with possession of a firearm under 18 years of age.
Gwinnett Police SWAT team members assisted members of the Homicide Unit in arresting the Hull brothers.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers tipsters a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 22-0046700.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.