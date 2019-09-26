Grayson resident Allison Blanchard began the serious pursuit of writing as a teenager, but had little idea she’d be a published author before she graduated from college.
The Augusta native, who teaches English at Brookwood High School, recently published her third novel, “Tiger Lily,” the final story of a young-adult trilogy she began writing while still in high school. Her first book, “Forget Me Not,” was published in 2012 when she was 19 years old and “Morning Glory” came out in 2013.
Blanchard said that while she had long been interested in becoming a novelist, the death of her father put her dream in play.
“My father was diagnosed with cancer when I was in middle school and he passed away when I was 15,” said Blanchard, whose husband Michael Crawford teaches AP Physics at Peachtree Ridge High School. “The way I dealt with that grief and that loss was through writing. I remember a few months after he passed away, this voice in my head … was talking to me and wouldn’t go away, so I started writing it down and three months later I had my first novel.”
While Blanchard viewed “Forget Me Not” as a cathartic release, her mother read the manuscript and encouraged her to share with story with the public. And thus began the rigorous — and often demoralizing — process of finding a publisher.
“For the next couple of years I was sending inquiry letters to literary agents and publishers, trying to hide the fact that I was still in high school,” she quipped. “I tried to seem as grown up as possible. And it wasn’t until I was a freshman in college that a publishing company asked for the full manuscript. They read it and they loved it and they offered me a contract.”
The trilogy revolves around two teenagers in Great Falls, Montana, diving deeply into the mysteries of the Chippewa Indian tribe. “Tiger Lily” was published by Kentucky-based Martin Sisters Publishing on July 24.
Blanchard, who just began her fourth year at Brookwood, said that becoming a published author while still in college — she earned her bachelor’s degrees in creative writing and French in 2015 and her master’s degree in teaching in 2016 from Georgia College in Milledgeville — was something she still sometimes finds hard to believe.
“It was pretty surreal,” she said. “I’d been sending out letters and drafts of the manuscript for about four years and was very used to no or to no response… I just got my author copies of the third book and I was looking at the three of them sitting together and it feels very good that God blessed me that I was able to do this. I’m really thrilled it’s finally complete. It really feels good.
“I always dreamed I’d be a writer, but I never thought I’d have multiple books published. I have to pinch myself sometimes. I really feel I’m living the dream because I get to teach literature, which is what I love, and I get to write and I get to teach creative writing, which is a new thing at Brookwood. I get to talk to my kids about the writing process and it’s just awesome. I feel very blessed.”
With the trilogy — which is available at Barnes & Noble and through Amazon and other outlets — complete, Blanchard now has to decide what’s next in her writing world.
“I’m struggling,” she said. “I have two different ideas in mind about where I want to go with my next project. One would be a young adult work similar to the ‘Forget Me Not’ series. And another idea is that I’ve had a dream about a mystery thriller and I’ve been toying with writing that because I love mysteries.
“But it makes me a little nervous because it’s outside my writing comfort zone. So I’m trying to figure out where I should go. I’m thinking I should head outside my comfort zone. It will grow me as a writer, but I haven’t made any firm plans yet.”
Blanchard will host a book signing from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Ebb & Flow Yoga Studio in Loganville.
For more information on the “Forget Me Not” trilogy, visit allisonblanchardbooks.blogspot.com.