Brookwood High School student Ashkan Jiwani has some unique travel plans for the summer.
The rising junior will join high school students from across the country to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience at the National Youth Leadership Forum: Business Innovation. The forum will be held on the campus of St John’s University in Queens, N.Y.
National Youth Leadership Forum: Business Innovation is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Organizers said Jiwani’s nomination was due to his academic promise and nnterest in the business field.
Jiwani said he was honored to be invited to the program. He plays baseball at Brookwood and also is proud of the showcase projects that he has entered in the Science Fair. While having an interest in business he is also very athletic. He plays baseball and also is very intrigued to showcase projects that he makes, to take part in the Science Fair held in Georgia. He said his passion is to invent something for the betterment of the world and then using that idea to create a business.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Ashkan Jiwani to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country and the globe,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, senior vice president for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow.
“Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At National Youth Leadership Forum: Business Innovation, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel at college and in the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.