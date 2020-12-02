In October, Gwinnett County resident Twilla Walton joined an elite group when she was among 10 young people in the metro area honored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta with the prestigious Youth of the Year award.
Walton, a senior at Brookwood High School and a member of the Lawrenceville Boys & Girls Club, was recognized at the inaugural Livestream 2020 Youth of the Year Experience, which featured speeches from top teen leaders and community backers and live entertainment.
The Metro Atlanta Youth of the Year, the organization’s most prestigious honor, was announced at the event.
According to a release from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, the theme for this year’s event is “Voices of our Communities” with an emphasis on how teenagers from Boys & Girls Clubs are “stepping up and serving as leaders in driving positive change.”
“I’m truly inspired by our teens’ commitment to making positive change in their own lives, as well as the lives of their peers and the community around them,” said David Jernigan, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, in the release. “Despite the tough times we face as a nation, our teens continue to lead with confidence and compassion, and I’m excited to see their journey unfold. Our youth give us hope for the future.”
In addition to the year-long program, Youth of the Year honorees have taken part in mentor-led intensive preparation – including honing their skills related to interviewing, networking, writing and public speaking -- for the final competition on Friday.
When Walton was named Youth of the Year in October, she received a $500 scholarship. She is also slated to serve as the Lawrenceville club’s spokesperson at the Rick Case Bike Christmas Program (now in its 39th year) and she will also speak at the 2021 Gwinnett County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Parade.
“Twilla stands out as a leader,” said Rory Johnson, executive director of the Lawrenceville Boys & Girls Club, in a release. “She looks out for the needs of others first and she encourages people, especially her peers. She seizes opportunities in some of the most unexpected ways, like when she helps with the afternoon snack program and takes it upon herself to add kind messages to the kids on each snack.”
“The club is important to me because it gives me so many opportunities,” said Walton on www.bgcma.org. “Anytime I need help, the staff is there to help me – from homework to home life. Staff members help me talk my problems out and I always feel so much better after.”
At Brookwood, Walton is in the Spanish National Honor Society, the Key Club and she ran the 400, 800 and 1,600 meters for the Broncos’ track team. Upon graduation from Brookwood in the spring, Walton plans to study psychology at Florida State.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta provide a safe and engaging environment and programs that prepare and inspire young people to achieve great futures. There are more than 20 clubs in 10 metro counties serving some 2,800 young people aged 6 to 18.
For more information, visit www.bgcma.org.
