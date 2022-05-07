Kwon, who will attend Harvard University, was selected from a nationwide pool of applicants, and only up to 60 students receive the scholarship each year.
The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation College Scholarship Program is an undergraduate scholarship program available to high-achieving high school seniors with financial need who seek to attend and graduate from the nation’s best four-year colleges and universities.
Scholarship recipients are selected based on exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service to others, and leadership.
The highly competitive scholarship includes:
• Up to $40,000 per year toward a four-year accredited undergraduate school.
• The ability to pursue any area of study.
• Personal advisement on selecting a college and navigating the financial aid process.
• Multifaceted advice about how to transition to college and maximizing the college student experience.
Each award is intended to cover a significant share of the student’s educational expenses – including tuition, living expenses, books, and required fees. Awards vary by individual, based on the cost of tuition as well as other grants or scholarships he or she may receive.
Since 2000, the foundation has provided over $230 million in scholarships to more than 3,000 students from eighth grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive counseling and other support services. The foundation has also awarded more than $120 million in grants to organizations that serve such students.
