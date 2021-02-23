Brookwood High School Media Specialist Angelyne Collins leads the school’s media program, which was recognized by the state as the 2020 Exemplary Library Media Program for High Schools.
Now it’s Collins’ turn for recognition as Gwinnett County Public Schools announced this week that she is the district’s 2021 Library Media Specialist of the Year.
The award honors a K-12 library media specialist whose program is exemplary in collaborative partnerships, development of research skills, incorporation of technology and the promotion of reading, GCPS officials said.
Collins will now compete for the Metro Area Library Media Specialist of the Year honor sponsored by the Georgia Library Media Association.
“Dr. Collins has a love for learning which is demonstrated through her authentic collaboration and excellent teaching,” Brookwood Principal Bo Ford said.
GCPS officials lauded Collins for her ability in “adapting the delivery of her resources and program to reach all students.” As an example, this year she pivoted to teaching and supporting her students in concurrent classroom settings of digital and in-person learners.
“Her commitment to literacy includes creating an inclusive collection, and hosting video book talks and virtual author visits,” GCPS officials said. “She has increased the number of audio and e-books in the school’s collection, offers curbside book pick-up for digital learners, and installed a Little Free Library Book exchange on campus.”
Collins also hosted a DIY Mask-arade Ball during lunch periods this past year, which allowed students to design and decorate their own custom face masks.
“She has initiative, is an excellent collaborator, and works well with students and staff,” said Melody Price, a media specialist at Brookwood High. “Her attention to detail helps promote library information and events in a professional, creative manner.”
Price also said Collins’ use of platforms such as Canva and Adobe Spark to create flyers, Instagram posts and other graphics has increased communication efforts about the library media program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.