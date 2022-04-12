Brookwood High School junior Niheer Patel took an interest in computer coding at an early age.
In fact, he was a just third-grader in elementary school when he first started to work on codes. He’s quick to point out his early computer codes were nothing too elaborate, but he has stuck with it.
“It’s been something that I’ve done for a very long time and have gotten better and better at over the years,” Patel said. “My dad is a computer scientist so it started with simple block code and things and it’s kind of evolved from there.”
All of those years of doing computer coding has paid off for Patel. U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson visited Brookwood on Tuesday morning to recognize the 17-year-old as the 4th Congressional District winner for the annual Congressional App Challenge.
Members of Congress are invited to hold app challenges for high school students in their district. The winner from each district that participates is highlighted in a display at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington D.C., said Joshua Smith, who is from Johnson’s office. The district winners will also be recognized during a virtual ceremony later this month.
Smith said about 300 congressional districts hosted app challenges this year.
Patel was one of 12 students who participated in the challenge for the 4th Congressional District.
“I think it’s really important that our young people be involved in coming up with practical solutions to solve new challenges, and to make life easier, and make sure our time is more efficiently spent, and that’s what Niheer’s app does for us,” Johnson said.
The Brookwood junior created an app, called Georgia DDA Checklist, to help people prepare to get their driver’s license. It provides a checklist outlining all of the documentation and requirements from the Georgia Department of Drivers Services to get a driver’s license in the state.
It was the first app that Patel made that was not done for a class project, and it was inspired by the fact that he was preparing to get his driver’s license at the same time that the app challenge came up.
“I know that getting your driver’s license, from what I’d heard from my friends, can be pretty challenging in terms of, ‘Do I have all of the required documentation? Have I gotten my ADAP (Alcohol and Drug Awareness Program) certification?’
“There’s just a whole slew of things with Joshua’s Law that you have to have prepared ahead of time to have the smoothest experience. So I had this upcoming for myself and all of my friends who haven’t gone through the process, and that’s where I came up with the idea.”
Patel said he not only created the app for the Congressional App Challenge. He also decided to use himself as a test subject to see how it worked.
“I finished the app and then used it to get my license,” Patel said.
The app is not available in an app store yet, the student said.
Brookwood High School computer science teacher Kerry Duncan was not surprised to see Patel win the Congressional App Challenge. She taught him during his freshman year and worked with him since then because he is a member of Brookwood’s Technology Student Association and Robotics Team.
That has given Duncan an opportunity to see Patel’s computer coding skills develop during his school career.
“He’s just blossomed,” she said. “I feel like he was the typical ninth-grader. He just remained quiet, pretty much sat by himself, and then he just blossomed that year ... The class I had him in was AP Computer Science Principals and very few ninth-graders get to take extended AP courses.
“From that, he’s taken every AP engineer STEM (course) and he’s in robotics. (He’s going to do) something to do with engineering (after school) I’m sure because he’s been in robotics for four years.”
In addition to presenting a certificate to Patel on Tuesday, Johnson also gave the student a leather-bound notebook portfolio and a pin as a reward for winning the competition.
Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and Commissioner Jasper Watkins also spoke at the ceremony, and Hendrickson presented a proclamation from Commissioner Ben Ku as well.
Johnson said the Congressional App Challenge allows members of Congress to have an opportunity to recognize students who take up computer coding to create apps that display their talents. It’s similar to how the annual Congressional Art Competition recognizes the artistic talents of high school students.
“I see creativity and innovation, which are qualities that all students should be inspired to have,” Johnson said. “Maybe not everyone is technically motivated, but everyone has something they can get a little excited about and take things to the next level of their own volition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.